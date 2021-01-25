IndiGo sends heartfelt gesture to 5000 nominated frontline workers under Tough Cookie campaign

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has taken its tough Cookie Campaign to the next level by sending across appreciation to 5000 doctors and nurses from over 630 towns across the country for their selfless service during the pandemic. Collaborating with brands such as Barilla, Brewhouse, Cars24, Dettol, Ibis, and Loacker, IndiGo has sent out hampers, comprising of goodies and vouchers along with the heartfelt notes, to the frontline workers nominated by people on IndiGo social platforms.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We were overwhelmed to receive so many nominations through our Tough Cookie campaign for our medical frontline workers, who stood by the nation in the most difficult times. We all are in awe of our tireless health-workers all over the country and this is just a small honest gesture for us to demonstrate our support and gratitude for their indispensable efforts”.

The ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign was conceptualised and initiated in early July 2020 to thank the medical frontline workers who were constantly putting themselves at risk to save lives and contribute in our battle against COVID-19. IndiGo with its partner brands like Barilla, Brewhouse, Cars24, Dettol, Ibis, and Loacker also ran an extensive online-offline integrated campaign for this initiative on various touchpoints – social media, website, PR and on-ground activations. Through this integrated campaign, IndiGo has been able to reach over 10 Mn people across digital platforms to acknowledge the resilience of frontline workers. Till date, over 12,000 Tough Cookies have flown onboard IndiGo as part of this campaign.