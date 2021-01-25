Union Minister Nitin Gadkari calls for exploring new marketing avenues and export potential of MSMEs

New Delhi: Union Minister for MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of India’s MSMEs could further be increased from 30% at present to 40% in the next 5 years. He said lakhs of employment could be created by empowering the village industry sector which has the potential of achieving the annual turnover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

Shri Gadkari visited Khadi India’s flagship outlet at Connaught Place in New Delhi today and launched several village industry products made by women artisans of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Shri Gadkari visited several stalls in the outlet and appreciated KVIC for the diverse product range that created livelihood for Khadi artisans.