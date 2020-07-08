IndiGo repatriated 39 Indian nationals from Colombia, in coordination with Qatar Airways

New Delhi: In line with its commitment to support the nation, IndiGo operated a special flight 6E 8717 on July 07, 2020 from Doha to Mumbai to bring back 213 Indian citizens under the aegis of Mission Vande Bharat. The passengers included 37 adults and 02 infants who were stranded in Bogota and travelled on a Qatar Airways flight from Bogota to Doha on July 6, 2020 and connected onwards to the Mission Vande Bharat flight from Doha to Mumbai. The flight operated in close coordination with Indian Mission in Bogota, Indian Mission in Doha and Qatar Airways. The flight landed in Mumbai early today morning, adhering to all precautionary measures and ensuring a safe and hassle-free flying experience for the passengers.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to fly back our fellow countrymen from Bogota, Colombia, in close coordination with the Indian Mission in Doha, the Indian Mission in Colombia and Qatar Airways. It is our endeavour to continue to support the nation in every manner possible in these times.”

IndiGo was the only Indian carrier to be a part of this mission to bring back stranded nationals from Bogota, Colombia.

Related

comments