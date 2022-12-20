IndiGo introduces exclusive flights between Bengaluru- Kolhapur and additional flights between Coimbatore and Kolhapur

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced exclusive flights between Bengaluru to Kolhapur, and connecting flights via Bengaluru from Coimbatore to Kolhapur, effective January 13, 2023. These new routes and frequencies will offer additional options for customers and make travel more accessible between central and southern India.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “The demand for air travel is on the rise, helping the industry bounce back to pre-covid levels. We are making continuous efforts to improve domestic connectivity and as part of our constant endeavor we are thrilled to announce the launch of new daily exclusive flights between Bengaluru-Kolhapur and additional connecting flights between Coimbatore-Kolhapur via Bengaluru. We have been witnessing high demand for travel between Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during the ongoing peak season and we identified these routes as per our customer needs. The addition of these flights will not only provide our customers with more options and improve accessibility, but also promote tourism, trade, and commerce in the states. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network.”

These flights will cater to pilgrims who are always on the lookout for affordable flying options. Increased connectivity to Kolhapur will enhance the pilgrims’ accessibility to destinations such as Mahalaxmi Temple, Kopeshwar Temple, Shree Jyotiba Devasthan, Rankala Lake, Chhatrapati Shahu Museum, Maharaja’s Palace, Binkhambi, and Ganesh Temple. Enhanced accessibility to Coimbatore will significantly reduce the time taken to reach tourist destinations like Vydehi Falls, Adiyogi Shiva Statue, Marudhamalai Hill Temple, Ayyappan Temple, Vellingiri Hill temple, Perur Shiva Temple, and Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park. Strengthening access to Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and center of India’s high-tech industry would provide tourists with increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website https://www.goindigo.in/. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.