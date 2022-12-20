Birla Fertility & IVF expands its geographical footprint in Odisha with the launch of its centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CK Birla Healthcare launched its comprehensive fertility centre, Birla Fertility & IVF at Anuj Times Square, Jan Path, Saheed Nagar, Khordha, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This is the group’s first centre in the state, offering clinically reliable treatment, a price promise and empathetic and trustworthy care to patients with fertility issues. The facility at Bhubaneswar is Birla Fertility & IVF’s 12thclinic in the country, adding to its existing presence across multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and Varanasi. Birla Fertility & IVF is currently the fastest-growing IVF and fertility brands in the country. It delivershigh pregnancy rates with multiple live births across all centres, over 95% patient satisfaction score and offers affordable and transparent pricing to patients.

With a legacy of over 50 years in delivering high-quality healthcare, the CK Birla Group through their newest brand venture Birla Fertility and IVF aims to be a global leader in fertility care, with a vision to transform the future of fertility through outstanding clinical outcomes, research, and innovation.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Akshat Seth, CEO, Birla Fertility & IVF, CK Birla Healthcare said, ‘With Birla Fertility and IVF, the newest brand and venture of the CK Birla Group, the Group aims to be a global leader in fertility care with a vision to transform the future of fertility through outstanding clinical outcomes, research, and innovation.Birla Fertility and IVF is a step to empower couples in making the right reproductive choices. At Birla Fertility and IVF, our endeavour is to build awareness and access to reliable fertility treatment, which is we are fast-expanding our worldclass services across the country.After Bhubaneswar, we plan to expand to Cuttack and other major cities and towns including Guwahati, Chandigarh and Jaipur. Reiterating our commitment to spreading fertility awareness in communities across the country, all our OPD consultations are free of cost.”

Dr. Lipsa Mishra, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF Bhubaneswarsaid, “Contrary to popular belief, fertility is an issue which affects both men and women, and we will focus on creating awareness around this. Our clinical approach is unique in its emphasis on improving the overall fertility health of couples by providing multi-disciplinary care under one roof: our team of Nutritionists, Counsellors, Endocrinologists, and Andrologists works seamlessly alongside our Fertility experts. The introduction of our latest centre in Bhubaneswar opens a world of possibilities for couples by making quality care accessible locally. Our price promise ensures accessibility for all patients. The centre is fully equipped with modern diagnostic equipment and world-class fertility treatments and offers the latest and reliable treatment options for male as well as female infertility. The Birla Fertility & IVF Bhubaneswar centrewill provide world-class treatment at an affordable cost, to bring fertility treatments within the reach of society at large. With our state-of-the-art equipment and modern facilities, this centre will become a one-stop destination for IVF and infertility treatment. This centre will not only cater to patients from Bhubaneswar but also to nearby areas- Berhampur,Bargain, Sambalpur, Baleshwar.Our price promise will ensure access to high-quality fertility treatment for society at large.We also offer fertility preservation, one of the critical needs as couples plan to start a family as per their convenience. Ovarian cortex tissue freezing, an advanced technique of fertility preservation for cancer patients is done at BFI by the team that pioneered this technique in South East Asia. “