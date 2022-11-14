IndiGo commences exclusive direct flights from Delhi- Hubballi

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier continues to strengthen domestic connectivity with the launch of exclusive new direct flights daily between Delhi-Hubballi effective November 14, 2022 in its winter schedule for the year. The addition of this new route from Hubballi will enhance connectivity between Northern and Southern India.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Keeping in line with our aim to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched exclusive direct flights daily between Delhi-Hubballi. The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. With more connectivity to different parts of the country, Hubballi and its neighbouring regions will witness overall development. New connections from Hubballi will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience.”

Hubballi is the second largest city in Karnataka and is often called as “Mini Mumbai” or “Chota Bombay” for being commercially strong. Hubballi is famous for its beautiful handloom textiles and for being a trading hub of iron and cotton. Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Hill, Utsav Rock garden, Sri Chandramouleshwara Swami Gudi temple and Indira Gandhi Glass House Garden are some popular attractions that must be visited during a stay in Hubballi. Delhi on the other hand, is India’s national capital and an important commercial, transport, and cultural hub, as well as the political centre of India. It is home to many historical structures, including forts and tombs such as Red Fort, Rajghat, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s Tomb, which make the visitors know about the rich cultural heritage of the city. Collectively both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit and trade but also the culture and gastronomic experiences.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.