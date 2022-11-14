5T Secretary V K Pandian visits Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to review the sports infrastructure projects

Bhubaneswar : As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik , 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to review the sports infrastructure projects taken up under 5T initiative. Secy also visited Badminton HPC being constructed under CSR by Dalmia Bharat.

Besides, Pandian expressed satisfaction on the progress of the construction and motivated the officials, staff present at the site for their hard work in creating such facilities in such a short time. The projects are expected to be commissioned over the next two months.

Secy reflected upon CM’s vision to invest in sports & future of youth and shared that these projects, endeavours will play a key role in nurturing champions. It will be a proud moment to see #Odisha playing vital part in India’s dream of becoming a true sporting nation, he added.