IndiGo bags 4 awards at Tata Institute of Social Sciences and LeapVault ‘CLO Awards India’

New Delhi: In order to recognize individuals and corporates who have made significant impact through their Learning and Development programs, TISS LEAPVAULT Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Awards has announced IndiGo’s learning academy – ifly – a winner across four prestigious categories. IndiGo ifly, has been voted third time in a row with 4 awards including:

Gold for our ‘Safety Training Adaptation to the new normal’

Gold for ‘Putting the Customer First’ for AOCS managers and frontline

Gold for ‘Customer Service for Restart of our Operations’

Silver for ‘First Aid Program to handle common medical emergencies’

Ms. Summi Sharma, Vice President, ifly, IndiGo said, “It’s an honour to be recognised and awarded for our Learning and Development programmes at ifly. We are thrilled to receive these four awards from TISS LeapVault CLO, the most prestigious and sought-after awards in the area of corporate learning and leadership development in India. At IndiGo we are committed to updating our training programmes continuously to the needs of the hour, including the new normal for aviation post the pandemic. We strive to provide seamless service to our customers, as ifly continues to celebrate the spirit of skilled instructors who with their professional expertise have added new dimension to the learning and development programmes”.

IndiGo’s Learning Academy – ifly – has over 100 instructors who regularly conduct workshops for its 24000+ employees. ifly conducts specific trainings throughout the year like Customer Services, Ramp & Marshalling Training, Communication & Leadership Training, Departure Control System, Safety & Emergency Procedures, E-Learning at IndiGo and has the longest cabin crew training course in the world which lasts for 97 days.

The TISS Leapvault Chief Learning Officer Awards are India’s top honour for companies who make superlative investments in their employees via Learning and development. These companies leveraged learning for business impact and as a differentiator to stay ahead in their industries. The awards are application based and in the shortlisting stage, include quantitative measures weighted around efficiency, effectiveness, impact, innovativeness of the work done. The final decision is by a jury headed by TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) and LeapVault. The award categories represent the potential contribution of Learning and Development to organizations and business. The Gold, Silver or Bronze for each category is carefully identified basis impact and the quality of learning delivered. Each award is weighed against the life cycle of the organization and its proposition to the customer.

