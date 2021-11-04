New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) appoints Saguna Vaid as General Counsel of the Company. She will join IndiGo with effect from December 1, 2021. Saguna, with an overall experience of over 25 years, will replace Priya Mehra who has moved on.

Saguna has held senior leadership positions in a number of global organizations, supporting business functions with strategic legal advice on commercial transactions, corporate governance and regulatory compliances. She is known for leading high performing legal teams and providing hands-on legal and compliance support in a strong and collaborative manner.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased that Saguna chose to join IndiGo and we welcome her to the team. Her vast experience on advising and supporting businesses across geographies at Nokia, coupled with her experience in the aviation industry, will be extremely helpful for IndiGo and will aptly support our international growth plans.”

Mr Dutta also added, “We wish to thank Priya Mehra for her contribution to the company over the last five years and we wish her the best in her future endeavours.”

Saguna said, “I am excited to join the country’s leading airline at the threshold of its next phase of growth post the pandemic, and I look forward to being part of IndiGo’s talented management team as we scale to the next level of world-class performance.”

Saguna joins IndiGo from Nokia Networks, where she was the Director & Head of Legal and Compliance for India and the APJ region. Prior to Nokia, she was Vice President and General Counsel for Asia at Genpact for over a decade during which time she also supported GE Aviation’s operations. She has also worked with leading law firms in India and the Middle East, and her experience includes advising leading domestic airlines.