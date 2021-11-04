India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 107.63 Cr

New Delhi :

With the administration of 30,90,920 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.63 Cr (1,07,63,14,440) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,08,50,694 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,479 2nd Dose 92,50,239 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,253 2nd Dose 1,59,98,007 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,26,22,413 2nd Dose 14,77,14,520 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,58,96,942 2nd Dose 9,81,31,225 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,03,49,903 2nd Dose 6,75,99,459 Total 1,07,63,14,440

The recovery of 15,054 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,12,794.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 130 consecutive days now.

12,885 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,67,914tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over61.23 Cr (61,23,46,767) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.17% remains less than 2% for the last 41 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.21%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 31 days and below 3% for 66 consecutive days now.