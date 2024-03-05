IndiGo announces Jagdalpur as its 87th domestic destination

IndiGo, India’s most preferred airline, has made an announcement that is sure to excite travellers and boost tourism in Chhattisgarh. Starting from March 31, 2024, IndiGo will begin operations from its 87th domestic destination in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The Hyderabad-Jagdalpur route will be the first pair of flights to take off, followed by the Raipur-Jagdalpur route on April 01, 2024. This new destination will offer an unexplored getaway for tourists, especially during the upcoming summer vacations.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add Jagdalpur to the 6E network offering our customers an opportunity to explore the beauty of Chhattisgarh, while augmenting the socio-economic landscape of the region. The new flights will not only increase Jagdalpur’s accessibility to the rest of the nation but also to international destinations via Hyderabad. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity through the 6E network and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Jagdalpur, located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, is a picturesque city known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. It is home to several waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and ancient temples, making it a popular tourist destination.