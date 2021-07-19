India’s policy towards countries in the Indian Ocean Region is guided by the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and PM’s vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region)

New Delhi : A high-level virtual event was organized on 08 Apr 2021 between India and Seychelles for the joint e-inauguration of several development assistance projects funded by India in Seychelles and the handing over of a Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) made by India for the use of the Seychelles Coast Guard.

During the Virtual Event, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India handed over a 48.9 m Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) to the President of Seychelles. The FPV, built by M/s GRSE, Kolkata at as cost of INR 100 crore, has been gifted to Seychelles under Indian grant assistance to meet its urgent requirement of strengthening its maritime surveillance capabilities. The supply of the vessel is in line with time-tested and deep cooperation between India and Seychelles in the field of maritime security and India’s role as a trusted and preferred security partner of Seychelles.

In line with India’s time-tested role as a partner of preference for Indian Ocean region countries for their maritime security, India has gifted similar Fast Patrol Vessels to Seychelles in 2005 and 2014, to Mauritius in 2016 and 2017 and to Maldives in 2006 and 2019.

India’s policy towards countries in the Indian Ocean Region is guided by the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region).

India’s Neighbourhood First policy focuses on creating mutually beneficial, people-oriented, regional frameworks for stability and prosperity. India’s engagement with these countries is based on a consultative, non-reciprocal and outcome-oriented approach, which focuses on delivering benefits like greater connectivity, improved infrastructure, stronger development cooperation in various sectors area, security and broader people-to-people contacts.

The vision of SAGAR is building greater trust and promoting respect for maritime rules, norms and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Under the above guiding framework, India’s relationships with all the countries in this region have seen significant progress over the last five years.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.