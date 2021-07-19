Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur discusses various issues of state with Prime Minister

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Saturday and apprised him about the Covid protocol and vaccination programme being undertaken in the state. The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister for successfully carrying out the vaccination drive.



The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to sanction bulk drug and medical devices park for the state which would not only promote industrial activities but would also go a long way in generating employment opportunities. He demanded funds for construction of proposed airport at Nagchala in Mandi district. He also discussed issue regarding strengthening the road connectivity in state.



He urged the Prime Minister to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the centre government under tourism infrastructure development project.



He urged Shri Modi to inaugurate 111 MW Sawara-Kuddu hydro power project and 210 MW Luhri stage-I project constructed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and to lay foundation stone of 66 MW Dholasidh project. He held discussion on strengthening information technology and connectivity in the state.



The Prime Minister assured to provide every possible assistance for development of the state.



Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla and Deputy Resident Commissioner Pankaj Sharma were also present at this occasion.





