India’s own Electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV MAX makes a landmark entry to India Book of Records

New Delhi : Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today announced that its electric SUV – Nexon EV MAX has made a landmark entry into the India Book of Records. The Nexon EV MAX successfully scaled the World’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft, above the sea level. It is the 1st ever electric car to achieve this feat and demonstrates the inherent capabilities of Tata EVs even in high altitude conditions. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022.

Powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV MAX is built on pillars of comfort, reliability, performance, technology, charging. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrain and this achievement is a testament to the thrilling performance it offers, substantiating its ‘Made for India’ credentials.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said “We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV MAX achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV MAX users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling. Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience. Besides, it has an inherent advantage of high altitude, thinner air, lower pressure having no impact on its performance. This has been well established with this milestone and such achievements will further encourage the Indian customer to #EvolveToElectric.”

Since its entry into the personal EV space in 2020, Tata Motors has been the pioneer in the EV segment with more than 40,000 EVs on the Indian road, out of which over 30,000 are Nexon EVs. The Nexon EV is the largest selling 4-wheeler EV in India with a commanding market share of 63% (FY22).

The feature and spec advantages of Nexon EV MAX such as: Certified ARAI range of 437 km, Instantaneous torque, ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Descent Control, IP 67 rated battery pack and motor, Auto-dimming IRVM, High ground clearance, high-water wading capability, Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Vehicle hold makes its capable of being driven in any terrain conditions – even through world’s highest motorable road. The Multi-mode regen feature especially helps in high altitude adding range to the vehicle when coming downhill. It is also compatible with multiple charging options such as, DC fast charging, AC fast charging or regular charging from any 15 A plug point, allowing the user to operate in remote areas as well.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs. Available in two trim options – the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ and Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux, it offers 33% higher battery capacity, which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. It comes in 3 exciting colours – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. It’s luxurious interiors such as ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, jewelled control knob with active display and rear AC vents make any challenging drive – smooth and comfortable.