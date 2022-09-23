Climate change should be called ‘climate crisis’: Resident Representative, UNDP

New Delhi : Ms Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP today emphasized on the collapse of biodiversity, displacement of ecosystem, damage to marine ecosystem and recommended for a holistic approach by widening the interventions on climate change from adaptation and mitigation to biodiversity conservation.

Addressing 13th India Climate Policy and Business Conclave, organized by FICCI with support from MoEFCC, GoI, Ms Noda said the climate change should now be called ‘Climate Crisis’ to understand the threat and vulnerabilities it brings to the lives.

Ms Noda also acknowledged that the private sector is the driving force behind India’s economic growth and therefore the private sector holds further responsibility towards addressing the challenges laid by climate change.

Mr Kolluru Krishan, Chair, FICCI Climate Change Committee and Chairman, CVC India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, highlighted the need for climate action as it has the potential for impact of extreme climate change phenomenon that will be similar to the impact as faced during pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He suggested not to disrupt current system before the technologies are commercialized and rather change habits as that could change the future.

Dr Prodipto Ghosh, Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt of India and Distinguished Fellow, TERI highlighted evolution of NDCs and how quantification of several other aspects like capacity building could also be counted along. He suggested that it is important to wean India away from imported fossil fuels and focus on renewable and nuclear sources of energy and India should look at technology and resources that can enhance employment opportunities for its people.

Mr Deepak Gupta, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India also pointed on the need for deep decarbonization approach with dynamic response provision involving realistic pathways along with other interventions to deal with climate change. Along with other suggestions like building domestic manufacturing capacity, promoting net zero energy buildings, he also emphasized on the need for an assessment of energy demand and supply for effective climate action.

Mr Deepak Singh from The World Bank indicated that India suffered $87 billion of economic loss due to extreme weather conditions. He suggested the need for action on climate change and development on same predestine.