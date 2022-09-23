India’s safest car turns ‘One’ Tata Motors launches the Punch CAMO Edition on the occasion of its first anniversary

New Delhi : Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive and #1 SUV brand (by sales), today launched the CAMO Edition for its young and vibrant brand, Tata Punch. Embarking on the festive season on a high note, this edition offers an appealing colour theme coupled with a myriad of features and will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch CAMO will be offered at an attractive starting price of INR. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships, starting today.

Models Manual Price (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi) Automatic Price (in INR, ex-showroom, New Delhi) Punch CAMO Adventure 6.85 Lakhs 7.45 Lakhs Punch CAMO Adventure Rhythm 7.20 Lakhs 7.80 Lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished 7.65 Lakhs 8.25 Lakhs Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle 8.03 Lakhs 8.63 Lakhs

The Tata Punch CAMO Edition will come in an all-new alluring Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a youthful mix of nine colour options. The interiors of the CAMO Edition sport a unique military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car wears an attractive CAMO badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions. Furthermore, the car comes equipped with an array of features such as 7” Harman infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the CAMO edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

Since its launch in 2021, Tata Punch is known for its distinctive personas that embrace diversity while remaining committed to its vibe. Powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, the Punch is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. It provides the agility of a hatch with the DNA of an SUV and is offered in a wide array of options at different price points, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs. The youngest member of Tata Motors’ PV family has managed to establish its position among Indian car buyers and its highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022 along with clocking the #FastestFirst100K in just 10 months since its launch is a testament to its growing demand.