India’s overall exports in September 2022 estimated to be USD 61.10 Billion, exhibiting a growth of 10.24 per cent over the same period last year

New Delhi : India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in September 2022* are estimated to be USD 61.10 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.24 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in September 2022* are estimated to be USD 76.26 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over the same period last year.
Table 1: Trade during September 2022*
|September 2022
(USD Billion)
|September 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis September 2021 (%)
|Merchandise
|Exports
|35.45
|33.81
|4.82
|Imports
|61.16
|56.29
|8.66
|Trade Balance
|-25.71
|-22.47
|-14.42
|Services*
|Exports
|25.65
|21.61
|18.72
|Imports
|15.10
|12.58
|20.00
|Net of Services
|10.56
|9.03
|16.94
|Overall Trade (Merchandise+
Services) *
|Exports
|61.10
|55.42
|10.24
|Imports
|76.26
|68.87
|10.73
|Trade Balance
|-15.16
|-13.44
|-12.74
* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for August 2022. The data for September 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-September2021 and April-June 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.
Fig 1: Overall Trade during September 2022*
- India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-September 2022* are estimated to be USD 382.31 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 21.03 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-September 2022* are estimated to be USD 469.47 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 37.77 per cent over the same period last year.
Table 2: Trade during April-September 2022*
|April-September 2022
(USD Billion)
|April-September 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (%)
|Merchandise
|Exports
|231.88
|198.25
|16.96
|Imports
|380.34
|274.50
|38.55
|Trade Balance
|-148.46
|-76.25
|-94.69
|Services*
|Exports
|150.43
|117.63
|27.88
|Imports
|89.13
|66.25
|34.54
|Net of Services
|61.30
|51.39
|19.30
|Overall Trade (Merchandise+
Services) *
|Exports
|382.31
|315.89
|21.03
|Imports
|469.47
|340.75
|37.77
|Trade Balance
|-87.16
|-24.86
|-250.51
* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for August 2022. The data for September 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-September2021 and April-June 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.
Fig 2: Overall Trade during April-September 2022*
MERCHANDISE TRADE
- Merchandise exports in September 2022 were USD 35.45 Billion, as compared to USD 33.81 Billion in September 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.82 per cent.
- Merchandise imports in September 2022 were USD 61.16 Billion, which is an increase of 8.66 per cent over imports of USD 56.29 Billion in September 2021.
- The merchandise trade deficit in September 2022 was estimated at USD 25.71 Billion as against USD 22.47 Billion in September 2021, which is an increase of 14.42 per cent.
Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during September 2022
- Merchandise exports for the period April-September 2022 were USD 231.88 Billion as against USD 198.25 Billion during the period April-September 2021, registering a positive growth of 16.96 per cent.
- Merchandise imports for the period April-September 2022 were USD 380.34 Billion as against USD 274.50 Billion during the period April-September 2021, registering a positive growth of 38.55 per cent.
- The merchandise trade deficit for April-September 2022 was estimated at USD 148.46 Billion as against USD 76.25 Billion in April-September 2021, which is an increase of 94.69 per cent.
Fig 4: Merchandise Trade during April-September 2022
- Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in September 2022 were USD 24.22 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 4.58 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 25.38 Billion in September 2021.
- Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 37.71 Billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 20.64 per cent over Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 31.26 Billion in September 2021.
Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2022
|September 2022
(USD Billion)
|September 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis September 2021 (%)
|Non- petroleum exports
|28.02
|28.62
|-2.11
|Non- petroleum imports
|45.28
|39.51
|14.62
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports
|24.22
|25.38
|-4.58
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports
|37.71
|31.26
|20.64
Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2022
- Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-September 2022 was USD 160.00 Billion, an increase of 6.41 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 150.37 Billion in April-September 2021.
- Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 223.99 Billion in April-September 2022, recording a positive growth of 35.18 per cent, as compared to Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 165.70 Billion in April-September 2021.
Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2022
|April-September 2022
(USD Billion)
|April-September 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (%)
|Non- petroleum exports
|180.64
|169.67
|6.47
|Non- petroleum imports
|265.08
|204.97
|29.33
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports
|160.00
|150.37
|6.41
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports
|223.99
|165.70
|35.18
Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2022
SERVICES TRADE
- The estimated value of services export for September 2022* is USD 25.65 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 18.72 per cent vis-a-vis September 2021 (USD 21.61 Billion).
- The estimated value of services import for September 2022* is USD 15.10 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 20.00 per cent vis-à-vis September 2021 (USD 12.58 Billion).
- The services trade balance in September 2022* is estimated at USD 10.56 Billion, which is an increase of 16.94 per cent over September 2021 (USD 9.03 Billion).
Fig 7: Services Trade during September 2022*
- The estimated value of services export for April-September 2022* is USD 150.43 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 27.88 per cent vis-a-vis April-September 2021 (USD 117.63 Billion).
- The estimated value of services imports for April-September 2022* is USD 89.13 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 34.54 per cent vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (USD 66.25 Billion).
- The services trade balance for April-September 2022* is estimated at USD 61.30 Billion as against USD 51.39 Billion in April-September 2021, which is an increase of 19.30 per cent.
Fig 8: Services Trade during April-September 2022*
Table 5: Export Growth in Commodity Groups in September 2022
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|SEP’21
|SEP’22
|SEP’22
|Commodity groups exhibiting positive growth
|1
|Electronic Goods
|1168.11
|2009.07
|71.99
|2
|Tobacco
|77.23
|125.24
|62.16
|3
|Petroleum Products
|5195.49
|7429.84
|43.01
|4
|Oil seeds
|50.32
|59.11
|17.47
|5
|Gems & Jewellery
|3235.20
|3793.85
|17.27
|6
|Coffee
|82.75
|94.24
|13.89
|7
|Fruits & Vegetables
|235.26
|266.08
|13.10
|8
|Tea
|77.52
|85.91
|10.82
|9
|Leather & leather products
|384.83
|419.37
|8.98
|10
|Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items
|180.36
|194.15
|7.65
|11
|Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals
|397.28
|426.32
|7.31
|12
|Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|2055.40
|2196.32
|6.86
|13
|Spices
|309.94
|330.46
|6.62
|14
|Marine Products
|678.44
|720.98
|6.27
|15
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2373.29
|2443.50
|2.96
|16
|Rice
|779.81
|792.50
|1.63
|17
|Oil Meals
|62.09
|62.26
|0.27
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|SEP’21
|SEP’22
|SEP’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth
|18.
|Iron Ore
|82.59
|2.72
|-96.71
|19
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc.
|1310.49
|799.57
|-38.99
|20
|Cashew
|36.66
|22.71
|-38.05
|21
|Handicrafts excl. handmade carpet
|184.95
|123.75
|-33.09
|22
|Carpet
|157.83
|105.95
|-32.87
|23
|Other cereals
|72.56
|52.91
|-27.08
|24
|RMG of all Textiles
|1301.11
|1066.18
|-18.06
|25
|Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering
|40.96
|34.36
|-16.11
|26
|Ceramic products & glassware
|274.09
|240.63
|-12.21
|27
|Plastic & Linoleum
|752.48
|660.66
|-12.20
|28
|Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc.
|455.84
|400.96
|-12.04
|29
|Engineering Goods
|9417.37
|8395.49
|-10.85
|30
|Meat, dairy & poultry products
|348.88
|334.04
|-4.25
Table 6: Import Growth in Commodity Groups in September 2022
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|SEP’21
|SEP’22
|SEP’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting positive growth
|1
|Cotton Raw & Waste
|44.02
|317.30
|620.81
|2
|Silver
|559.77
|1054.09
|88.31
|3
|Transport equipment
|1764.76
|2921.76
|65.56
|4
|Pulp and Waste paper
|111.09
|182.79
|64.54
|5
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|2189.06
|3520.48
|60.82
|6
|Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured
|1201.17
|1780.86
|48.26
|7
|Leather & leather products
|65.75
|96.18
|46.28
|8
|Iron & Steel
|1347.81
|1876.53
|39.23
|9
|Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles
|166.47
|219.68
|31.96
|10
|Newsprint
|36.19
|46.83
|29.40
|11
|Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc.
|459.75
|584.70
|27.18
|12
|Wood & Wood products
|484.93
|582.85
|20.19
|13
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3192.32
|3720.63
|16.55
|14
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1651.45
|1843.74
|11.64
|15
|Chemical material & products
|878.97
|961.68
|9.41
|16
|Electronic goods
|6882.58
|7142.53
|3.78
|17
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2571.63
|2658.51
|3.38
|18
|Non-ferrous metals
|1460.87
|1504.32
|2.97
|19
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2485.79
|2495.63
|0.40
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|SEP’21
|SEP’22
|SEP’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth
|20
|Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites
|55.13
|38.38
|-30.38
|21
|Gold
|5115.76
|3856.32
|-24.62
|22
|Pulses
|195.65
|158.46
|-19.01
|23
|Machine tools
|439.56
|369.29
|-15.99
|24
|Metaliferrous ores & other minerals
|839.56
|745.75
|-11.17
|25
|Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials
|346.08
|313.09
|-9.53
|26
|Project goods
|65.38
|59.45
|-9.07
|27
|Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products
|637.83
|601.11
|-5.76
|28
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|16779.20
|15875.96
|-5.38
|29
|Fruits & vegetables
|222.99
|217.91
|-2.28
|30
|Vegetable Oil
|1999.92
|1958.66
|-2.06
Table 7: MERCHANDISE TRADE
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS: (Rs. Crore)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|SEPTEMBER
|APRIL-SEPTEMBER
|EXPORTS (including re-exports)
|2021-22
|2,48,751.78
|14,65,718.25
|2022-23
|2,84,384.30
|18,18,827.25
|%Growth 2022-23/2021-22
|14.32
|24.09
|IMPORTS
|2021-22
|4,14,062.06
|20,29,601.74
|2022-23
|4,90,683.85
|29,86,137.05
|%Growth 2022-23/2021-22
|18.50
|47.13
|TRADE BALANCE
|2021-22
|-1,65,310.28
|-5,63,883.49
|2022-23
|-2,06,299.55
|-11,67,309.79
Table 8: SERVICES TRADE
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS (SERVICES) : (US $ Billion)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|August 2022
|April-August 2022
|EXPORTS (Receipts)
|25.42
|124.78
|IMPORTS (Payments)
|15.08
|74.03
|TRADE BALANCE
|10.34
|50.75
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS (SERVICES): (Rs. Crore)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|August 2022
|April-August 2022
|EXPORTS (Receipts)
|2,02,196.99
|9,75,056.64
|IMPORTS (Payments)
|1,19,968.94
|5,78,544.47
|TRADE BALANCE
|82,228.05
|3,96,512.17
|Source: RBI Press Release dated 3rd October 2022