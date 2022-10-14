India’s overall exports in September 2022 estimated to be USD 61.10 Billion, exhibiting a growth of 10.24 per cent over the same period last year

New Delhi : India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in September 2022* are estimated to be USD 61.10 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.24 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in September 2022* are estimated to be USD 76.26 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 1: Trade during September 2022*

September 2022 (USD Billion) September 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis September 2021 (%) Merchandise Exports 35.45 33.81 4.82 Imports 61.16 56.29 8.66 Trade Balance -25.71 -22.47 -14.42 Services* Exports 25.65 21.61 18.72 Imports 15.10 12.58 20.00 Net of Services 10.56 9.03 16.94 Overall Trade (Merchandise+ Services) * Exports 61.10 55.42 10.24 Imports 76.26 68.87 10.73 Trade Balance -15.16 -13.44 -12.74

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for August 2022. The data for September 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-September2021 and April-June 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

Fig 1: Overall Trade during September 2022*

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-September 2022* are estimated to be USD 382.31 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 21.03 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-September 2022* are estimated to be USD 469.47 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 37.77 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 2: Trade during April-September 2022*

April-September 2022 (USD Billion) April-September 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (%) Merchandise Exports 231.88 198.25 16.96 Imports 380.34 274.50 38.55 Trade Balance -148.46 -76.25 -94.69 Services* Exports 150.43 117.63 27.88 Imports 89.13 66.25 34.54 Net of Services 61.30 51.39 19.30 Overall Trade (Merchandise+ Services) * Exports 382.31 315.89 21.03 Imports 469.47 340.75 37.77 Trade Balance -87.16 -24.86 -250.51

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for August 2022. The data for September 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-September2021 and April-June 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

Fig 2: Overall Trade during April-September 2022*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports in September 2022 were USD 35.45 Billion, as compared to USD 33.81 Billion in September 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.82 per cent.

Merchandise imports in September 2022 were USD 61.16 Billion, which is an increase of 8.66 per cent over imports of USD 56.29 Billion in September 2021.

The merchandise trade deficit in September 2022 was estimated at USD 25.71 Billion as against USD 22.47 Billion in September 2021, which is an increase of 14.42 per cent.

Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during September 2022

Merchandise exports for the period April-September 2022 were USD 231.88 Billion as against USD 198.25 Billion during the period April-September 2021, registering a positive growth of 16.96 per cent.

Merchandise imports for the period April-September 2022 were USD 380.34 Billion as against USD 274.50 Billion during the period April-September 2021, registering a positive growth of 38.55 per cent.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-September 2022 was estimated at USD 148.46 Billion as against USD 76.25 Billion in April-September 2021, which is an increase of 94.69 per cent.

Fig 4: Merchandise Trade during April-September 2022

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in September 2022 were USD 24.22 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 4.58 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 25.38 Billion in September 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 37.71 Billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 20.64 per cent over Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 31.26 Billion in September 2021.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2022

September 2022 (USD Billion) September 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis September 2021 (%) Non- petroleum exports 28.02 28.62 -2.11 Non- petroleum imports 45.28 39.51 14.62 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 24.22 25.38 -4.58 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 37.71 31.26 20.64

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2022

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-September 2022 was USD 160.00 Billion, an increase of 6.41 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 150.37 Billion in April-September 2021.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 223.99 Billion in April-September 2022, recording a positive growth of 35.18 per cent, as compared to Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 165.70 Billion in April-September 2021.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2022

April-September 2022 (USD Billion) April-September 2021 (USD Billion) Growth vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (%) Non- petroleum exports 180.64 169.67 6.47 Non- petroleum imports 265.08 204.97 29.33 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 160.00 150.37 6.41 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 223.99 165.70 35.18

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2022

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for September 2022* is USD 25.65 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 18.72 per cent vis-a-vis September 2021 (USD 21.61 Billion).

The estimated value of services import for September 2022* is USD 15.10 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 20.00 per cent vis-à-vis September 2021 (USD 12.58 Billion).

The services trade balance in September 2022* is estimated at USD 10.56 Billion, which is an increase of 16.94 per cent over September 2021 (USD 9.03 Billion).

Fig 7: Services Trade during September 2022*

The estimated value of services export for April-September 2022* is USD 150.43 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 27.88 per cent vis-a-vis April-September 2021 (USD 117.63 Billion).

The estimated value of services imports for April-September 2022* is USD 89.13 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 34.54 per cent vis-à-vis April-September 2021 (USD 66.25 Billion).

The services trade balance for April-September 2022* is estimated at USD 61.30 Billion as against USD 51.39 Billion in April-September 2021, which is an increase of 19.30 per cent.

Fig 8: Services Trade during April-September 2022*

Table 5: Export Growth in Commodity Groups in September 2022

Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change SEP’21 SEP’22 SEP’22 Commodity groups exhibiting positive growth 1 Electronic Goods 1168.11 2009.07 71.99 2 Tobacco 77.23 125.24 62.16 3 Petroleum Products 5195.49 7429.84 43.01 4 Oil seeds 50.32 59.11 17.47 5 Gems & Jewellery 3235.20 3793.85 17.27 6 Coffee 82.75 94.24 13.89 7 Fruits & Vegetables 235.26 266.08 13.10 8 Tea 77.52 85.91 10.82 9 Leather & leather products 384.83 419.37 8.98 10 Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items 180.36 194.15 7.65 11 Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals 397.28 426.32 7.31 12 Drugs & Pharmaceuticals 2055.40 2196.32 6.86 13 Spices 309.94 330.46 6.62 14 Marine Products 678.44 720.98 6.27 15 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2373.29 2443.50 2.96 16 Rice 779.81 792.50 1.63 17 Oil Meals 62.09 62.26 0.27 Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change SEP’21 SEP’22 SEP’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth 18. Iron Ore 82.59 2.72 -96.71 19 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc. 1310.49 799.57 -38.99 20 Cashew 36.66 22.71 -38.05 21 Handicrafts excl. handmade carpet 184.95 123.75 -33.09 22 Carpet 157.83 105.95 -32.87 23 Other cereals 72.56 52.91 -27.08 24 RMG of all Textiles 1301.11 1066.18 -18.06 25 Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering 40.96 34.36 -16.11 26 Ceramic products & glassware 274.09 240.63 -12.21 27 Plastic & Linoleum 752.48 660.66 -12.20 28 Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc. 455.84 400.96 -12.04 29 Engineering Goods 9417.37 8395.49 -10.85 30 Meat, dairy & poultry products 348.88 334.04 -4.25

Table 6: Import Growth in Commodity Groups in September 2022

Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change SEP’21 SEP’22 SEP’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting positive growth 1 Cotton Raw & Waste 44.02 317.30 620.81 2 Silver 559.77 1054.09 88.31 3 Transport equipment 1764.76 2921.76 65.56 4 Pulp and Waste paper 111.09 182.79 64.54 5 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 2189.06 3520.48 60.82 6 Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured 1201.17 1780.86 48.26 7 Leather & leather products 65.75 96.18 46.28 8 Iron & Steel 1347.81 1876.53 39.23 9 Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles 166.47 219.68 31.96 10 Newsprint 36.19 46.83 29.40 11 Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. 459.75 584.70 27.18 12 Wood & Wood products 484.93 582.85 20.19 13 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 3192.32 3720.63 16.55 14 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 1651.45 1843.74 11.64 15 Chemical material & products 878.97 961.68 9.41 16 Electronic goods 6882.58 7142.53 3.78 17 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2571.63 2658.51 3.38 18 Non-ferrous metals 1460.87 1504.32 2.97 19 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2485.79 2495.63 0.40 Sl. No. Commodities (Values in Million USD) % Change SEP’21 SEP’22 SEP’22 Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth 20 Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites 55.13 38.38 -30.38 21 Gold 5115.76 3856.32 -24.62 22 Pulses 195.65 158.46 -19.01 23 Machine tools 439.56 369.29 -15.99 24 Metaliferrous ores & other minerals 839.56 745.75 -11.17 25 Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials 346.08 313.09 -9.53 26 Project goods 65.38 59.45 -9.07 27 Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products 637.83 601.11 -5.76 28 Petroleum, Crude & products 16779.20 15875.96 -5.38 29 Fruits & vegetables 222.99 217.91 -2.28 30 Vegetable Oil 1999.92 1958.66 -2.06

Table 7: MERCHANDISE TRADE

EXPORTS & IMPORTS: (Rs. Crore) (PROVISIONAL) SEPTEMBER APRIL-SEPTEMBER EXPORTS (including re-exports) 2021-22 2,48,751.78 14,65,718.25 2022-23 2,84,384.30 18,18,827.25 %Growth 2022-23/2021-22 14.32 24.09 IMPORTS 2021-22 4,14,062.06 20,29,601.74 2022-23 4,90,683.85 29,86,137.05 %Growth 2022-23/2021-22 18.50 47.13 TRADE BALANCE 2021-22 -1,65,310.28 -5,63,883.49 2022-23 -2,06,299.55 -11,67,309.79

Table 8: SERVICES TRADE