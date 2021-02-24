India’s Cumulative Vaccination coverage has crossed 1.21 crore

New Delhi: India has been containing the country’s Active Caseload under 1.50 lakh. The active cases are 1,46,907 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.33% of India’s total Positive Cases.

13,742 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 14,037 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 399 cases in the total active caseload.

The table below shows the change in active cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported maximum positive changes with an addition of 298 cases whereas Kerala has recorded maximum negative change with subtraction of 803 cases.

In last one week, 12 states have reported more than 100 average daily new cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi and Haryana. Two States, Kerala and Maharashtra both report more than 4,000 average daily new cases in past one week.

As on 24thFebruary, 2021, the vaccination coverage was 1,21,65,598 through 2,54,356 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 64,98,300 HCWs (1st dose), 13,98,400 HCWs (2nd dose) and 42,68,898 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose Total Doses 1 A&NIslands 5,565 2,018 7,583 2 AndhraPradesh 4,45,327 1,11,483 5,56,810 3 ArunachalPradesh 22,419 5,497 27,916 4 Assam 1,75,185 15,189 1,90,374 5 Bihar 5,32,936 59,521 5,92,457 6 Chandigarh 15,766 1,237 17,003 7 Chhattisgarh 3,58,080 30,946 3,89,026 8 Dadra&NagarHaveli 5,028 261 5,289 9 Daman&Diu 1,808 254 2,062 10 Delhi 3,34,333 24,762 3,59,095 11 Goa 15,804 1,280 17,084 12 Gujarat 8,26,583 78,471 9,05,054 13 Haryana 2,15,743 53,110 2,68,853 14 HimachalPradesh 97,607 12,672 1,10,279 15 Jammu&Kashmir 2,17,910 10,285 2,28,195 16 Jharkhand 2,67,556 14,578 2,82,134 17 Karnataka 5,69,416 1,57,944 7,27,360 18 Kerala 4,14,509 62,299 4,76,808 19 Ladakh 7,368 611 7,979 20 Lakshadweep 2,343 621 2,964 21 MadhyaPradesh 6,44,431 32,529 6,76,960 22 Maharashtra 9,48,539 80,824 10,29,363 23 Manipur 43,507 1,894 45,401 24 Meghalaya 28,190 1,200 29,390 25 Mizoram 17,315 3,490 20,805 26 Nagaland 24,985 4,819 29,804 27 Odisha 4,47,176 1,30,470 5,77,646 28 Puducherry 9,431 1,019 10,450 29 Punjab 1,33,718 23,867 1,57,585 30 Rajasthan 7,83,205 94,838 8,78,043 31 Sikkim 14,721 973 15,694 32 TamilNadu 3,59,063 41,337 4,00,400 33 Telangana 2,81,382 1,06,167 3,87,549 34 Tripura 85,789 16,349 1,02,138 35 UttarPradesh 11,40,754 86,021 12,26,775 36 Uttarakhand 1,36,058 11,242 1,47,300 37 WestBengal 7,20,569 81,108 8,01,677 38 Miscellaneous 4,17,079 37,214 4,54,293 Total 1,07,67,198 13,98,400 1,21,65,598

On Day-39 of the vaccination drive (23rdFebruary, 2021), 4,20,046 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 2,79,823 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 9,479 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,40,223 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Out of total 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses, 1,07,67,198 (HCWs and FLWs) have received 1st dose of vaccine and total 13,98,400 HCWs have received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

12 States/UTs have administered more than 75% of the registered HCWs. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP and Rajasthan.

10 States/UTs have vaccinated more than 60% of registered FLWs. These are D&N, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,07,26,702 today. The Recovery Rate is 97.25% today. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,579,795 today.

86.26% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,869 newly recovered cases.4,823 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 453 in Tamil Nadu.

86.15% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,218. It is followed by Kerala with4,034 while Tamil Nadu reported 442 new cases.

104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 81.73%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (51). Kerala reported 14 deaths and Punjab reported 10 deaths.

19 States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D and D&N.

Thirteen states have reported 1 to 5 deaths; 2 states have reported 6 to 10 deaths; 1 state has reported 10 to 20 deaths and 1 state has reported more than 20 deaths.