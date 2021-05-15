India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18 Crore

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,04,57,579 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,27,650 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,22,040 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,65,871 FLWs (1stdose), 81,49,613 FLWs (2nddose), 42,58,756 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,68,05,772 (1stdose) and 87,56,313 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,43,17,646 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,75,53,918 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,27,650 2nd Dose 66,22,040 FLWs 1st Dose 1,43,65,871 2nd Dose 81,49,613 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,58,756 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,68,05,772 2nd Dose 87,56,313 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,43,17,646 2nd Dose 1,75,53,918 Total 18,04,57,579

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

3,28,216 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 42,58,756 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,176 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,624 3 Assam 1,60,139 4 Bihar 5,08,034 5 Chandigarh 974 6 Chhattisgarh 1,028 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,663 8 Daman & Diu 2,036 9 Delhi 5,26,232 10 Goa 1,858 11 Gujarat 4,50,980 12 Haryana 3,99,946 13 Himachal Pradesh 14 14 Jammu & Kashmir 30,642 15 Jharkhand 32,469 16 Karnataka 1,08,059 17 Kerala 1,364 18 Ladakh 86 19 Madhya Pradesh 1,36,369 20 Maharashtra 6,40,922 21 Meghalaya 1,920 22 Nagaland 4 23 Odisha 1,23,086 24 Puducherry 2 25 Punjab 6,403 26 Rajasthan 6,14,253 27 Tamil Nadu 28,241 28 Telangana 500 29 Tripura 2 30 Uttar Pradesh 3,66,239 31 Uttarakhand 88,277 32 West Bengal 23,214 Total 42,58,756

More than 11 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-119 of the vaccination drive (14th May, 2021), 11,03,625 vaccine doses were given. Across 11,628 sessions, 6,29,445 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,74,180 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 14thMay,2021 (Day-119)

HCWs 1stDose 8,861 2ndDose 16,604 FLWs 1stDose 39,258 2nd Dose 31,058 18-44 years 1st Dose 3,28,316 45 to 60 years 1stDose 1,83,313 2nd Dose 2,04,871 Over 60 years 1stDose 69,697 2nd Dose 2,21,647 Total Achievement 1stDose 6,29,445 2ndDose 4,74,180

India’s cumulative recoveries has reached2,04,32,898today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.83%.

3,53,299recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the fourth time in the last five days.

Ten states account for 70.49% of the new recoveries.

India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 36,73,802 today. It now comprises 15.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 31,091 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

11States cumulatively account for 77.26% of India’s total Active Cases.

The graph below highlights the change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours.

The change in number of active cases for states in the last 15 days is depicted in the graph below.

Foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to States/UTs to combat COVID19. Cumulatively, 10,796 Oxygen Concentrators; 12,269 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,497 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 4.2L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

3,26,098 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 74.85% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 41,779. It is followed by Maharashtra with 39,923 while Kerala reported 34,694 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 72.19% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (695). Karnataka follows with 373 daily deaths.

****