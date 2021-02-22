India’s Cumulative Testing stand at 21.15 Cr today with nearly 2400 testing labs across the country

New Delhi: India has registered a record in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests. It has crossed the 21.15 crore (21,15,51,746) tests.6,20,216 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2393 testing labs in the country including 1,220 Government laboratories and 1,173 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

India’s cumulative national Positivity Rate is presently pegged at 5.20%.

The number of beneficiaries being tested per million every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase. India’s tests per million stand at 1,53,298.4 today.

As on 22nd February, 2021, the vaccination coverage was 1,11,16,854 through 2,32,317 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,97,849 HCWs (1st dose), 9,67,852HCWs (2nd dose) and 37,51,153FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose Total Doses 1 A&N Islands 4,846 1,306 6,152 2 Andhra Pradesh 4,13,678 89,645 5,03,323 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19,702 4,041 23,743 4 Assam 1,54,754 11,050 1,65,804 5 Bihar 5,22,811 39,046 5,61,857 6 Chandigarh 12,953 795 13,748 7 Chhattisgarh 3,41,251 20,699 3,61,950 8 Dadra& Nagar Haveli 4,939 244 5,183 9 Daman & Diu 1,735 213 1,948 10 Delhi 2,94,081 17,329 3,11,410 11 Goa 15,070 1,113 16,183 12 Gujarat 8,22,193 60,925 8,83,118 13 Haryana 2,08,308 23,987 2,32,295 14 Himachal Pradesh 95,105 12,092 1,07,197 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2,00,695 6,731 2,07,426 16 Jharkhand 2,54,531 11,484 2,66,015 17 Karnataka 5,41,332 1,14,043 6,55,375 18 Kerala 3,99,284 38,829 4,38,113 19 Ladakh 5,827 600 6,427 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,40,805 3,778 6,44,583 22 Maharashtra 8,78,829 47,637 9,26,466 23 Manipur 40,215 1,711 41,926 24 Meghalaya 23,877 629 24,506 25 Mizoram 14,627 2,241 16,868 26 Nagaland 21,526 3,909 25,435 27 Odisha 4,38,127 94,966 5,33,093 28 Puducherry 9,251 853 10,104 29 Punjab 1,22,527 14,269 1,36,796 30 Rajasthan 7,82,701 38,358 8,21,059 31 Sikkim 11,865 700 12,565 32 Tamil Nadu 3,39,686 31,160 3,70,846 33 Telangana 2,80,973 87,159 3,68,132 34 Tripura 82,369 11,587 93,956 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,66,290 85,752 11,52,042 36 Uttarakhand 1,31,384 7,166 1,38,550 37 West Bengal 6,39,252 49,912 6,89,164 38 Miscellaneous 3,09,794 31,778 3,41,572 Total 1,01,49,002 9,67,852 1,11,16,854

As on Day-37 of the vaccination drive (21stFebruary, 2021), 31,681 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 24,471 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 1,429 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 7,210 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Out of total 1,11,16,854 vaccine doses, 1,01,49,002 (HCWs and FLWs) received 1st dose of vaccine and total 9,67,852 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

60.17% of the total vaccine doses are concentrated in 7 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 11.8% (1,14,043 doses).

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.06 Cr (1,06,99,410) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.22%. The recovered cases exceed the active cases by 1,05,49,355 (71.3 times).

9,695 patients have been recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

80.86% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 5 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,345 newly recovered cases. 2,417 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 460 in Tamil Nadu.

The country’s Active Caseload is 1.50 lakh (1,50,055) today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.36% of India’s total Positive Cases. 14,199 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs have not reported any new cases in last 24 hours. These are Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D and D&N, A&N Islands.

86.3% of the new cases are from5 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,971. It is followed by Kerala with 4,070 while Tamil Nadu reported 452 new cases.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, J&K, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa, Chandigarh, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D and D&N, A&N Islands.

83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 78.31% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (35). Kerala reported 15 deaths.