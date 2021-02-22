Odisha FM presents Budget in state Assembly; Total budget amount for Financial Year 2021-22 is Rs. 1.70 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presents 2021-22 Budget in state Assembly.

The outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of Rs 1,25,600 crore and gross borrowing and other receipts of Rs 44,400 crore.

Rs 3500 crore allotted for converting SCB Medical College into “AIIMS Plus institute” over a period of 3 years. “In-stream Storage Structure” (ISS) will be constructed in all major rivers with an allotted amount of Rs 795 crore.

Rs. 25,788 crore allotted for Capital Outlay for FY 2021-22. Rs. 1800 crore allocated under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme and Rs. 450 cr under Rashtriya Krshi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)