India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 89.74Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 69,33,838 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 89.74Cr (89,74,81,554) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 87,06,441sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,73,287

2nd Dose

89,07,790

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,54,007

2nd Dose

1,50,47,392

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

36,35,39,734

2nd Dose

8,51,18,303

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,03,02,227

2nd Dose

7,75,18,029

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,17,62,489

2nd Dose

5,65,58,296

Total

89,74,81,554

The recovery of 25,455 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,68,599.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.86%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 97 consecutive days now.

24,354new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

14,29,258tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.19 Cr (57,19,94,990) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.68% remains less than 3% for the last 99 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.70%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 33 days and below 5% for 116 consecutive days now.