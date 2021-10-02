Odisha: Khordha District Reports 211 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 211 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 478 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st October

New Positive Cases: 478

Of which 0-18 years: 57

In quarantine: 281

Local contacts: 197

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Cuttack: 57

5. Dhenkanal: 12

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 29

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 7

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 1

14. Khurda: 211

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 14

19. Sambalpur: 12

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

22. State Pool: 47

New recoveries: 691

Cumulative tested: 20103496

Positive: 1027431

Recovered: 1013833

Active cases: 5336