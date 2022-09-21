India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.95 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.95 Cr (2,16,95,51,591) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,52,001) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,909 2nd Dose 1,01,14,592 Precaution Dose 69,53,881 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,250 2nd Dose 1,77,11,873 Precaution Dose 1,35,26,783 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,52,001 2nd Dose 3,13,24,504 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,86,738 2nd Dose 5,28,80,405 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,11,15,098 2nd Dose 51,51,57,992 Precaution Dose 8,67,04,230 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,01,904 2nd Dose 19,68,22,012 Precaution Dose 4,52,44,492 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,49,068 2nd Dose 12,30,47,449 Precaution Dose 4,57,07,410 Precaution Dose 19,81,36,796 Total 2,16,95,51,591

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,216. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,640 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,72,980.

4,510 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,39,994 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.23 Cr (89,23,89,008) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.33%.