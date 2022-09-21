National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.95 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.95 Cr (2,16,95,51,591) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,52,001) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,909
2nd Dose 1,01,14,592
Precaution Dose 69,53,881
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,250
2nd Dose 1,77,11,873
Precaution Dose 1,35,26,783
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,52,001
2nd Dose 3,13,24,504
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,86,738
2nd Dose 5,28,80,405
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,11,15,098
2nd Dose 51,51,57,992
Precaution Dose 8,67,04,230
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,40,01,904
2nd Dose 19,68,22,012
Precaution Dose 4,52,44,492
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,49,068
2nd Dose 12,30,47,449
Precaution Dose 4,57,07,410
Precaution Dose 19,81,36,796
Total 2,16,95,51,591

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,216. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,640 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,72,980.

 

4,510 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,39,994 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.23 Cr (89,23,89,008) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.33%.

 

