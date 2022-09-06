India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.72 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.72 Cr (2,13,72,68,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.04 Cr (4,04,84,204) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,325 2nd Dose 1,01,09,049 Precaution Dose 68,17,643 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,070 2nd Dose 1,77,03,207 Precaution Dose 1,32,64,802 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,04,84,204 2nd Dose 3,05,22,195 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,35,783 2nd Dose 5,24,94,179 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,07,49,340 2nd Dose 51,37,48,879 Precaution Dose 6,95,58,309 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,35,950 2nd Dose 19,64,80,537 Precaution Dose 3,81,09,335 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,04,209 2nd Dose 12,28,16,146 Precaution Dose 4,22,85,453 Precaution Dose 17,00,35,542 Total 2,13,72,68,615

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 52,336. Active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%. 6,032 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,86,496.

4,417 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,67,490 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.77 Cr (88,77,46,764) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.06% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.20%.