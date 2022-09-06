National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.72 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.72 Cr (2,13,72,68,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.04 Cr (4,04,84,204) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,325
2nd Dose 1,01,09,049
Precaution Dose 68,17,643
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,070
2nd Dose 1,77,03,207
Precaution Dose 1,32,64,802
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,04,84,204
2nd Dose 3,05,22,195
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,35,783
2nd Dose 5,24,94,179
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,07,49,340
2nd Dose 51,37,48,879
Precaution Dose 6,95,58,309
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,35,950
2nd Dose 19,64,80,537
Precaution Dose 3,81,09,335
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,04,209
2nd Dose 12,28,16,146
Precaution Dose 4,22,85,453
Precaution Dose 17,00,35,542
Total 2,13,72,68,615

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 52,336. Active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%. 6,032 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,86,496.

 

4,417 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,67,490 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.77 Cr (88,77,46,764) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.06% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.20%.

 

