India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.60 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.60 Cr (2,03,60,46,307) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,69,13,617 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.88 Cr (3,88,69,424) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411534 2nd Dose 10089237 Precaution Dose 6270565 FLWs 1st Dose 18430264 2nd Dose 17669466 Precaution Dose 12080554 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38869424 2nd Dose 27688239 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61139101 2nd Dose 50950062 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559454387 2nd Dose 508485685 Precaution Dose 20355068 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203674247 2nd Dose 195208100 Precaution Dose 13916623 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127432837 2nd Dose 121989823 Precaution Dose 31931091 Precaution Dose 8,45,53,901 Total 2,03,60,46,307

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,988. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 22,697 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,09,484.

20,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,98,761 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.44 Cr (87,44,06,798) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.82% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.12%.