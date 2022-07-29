National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.60 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.60 Cr (2,03,60,46,307) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,69,13,617 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.88 Cr (3,88,69,424) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411534
2nd Dose 10089237
Precaution Dose 6270565
FLWs 1st Dose 18430264
2nd Dose 17669466
Precaution Dose 12080554
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38869424
2nd Dose 27688239
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61139101
2nd Dose 50950062
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559454387
2nd Dose 508485685
Precaution Dose 20355068
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203674247
2nd Dose 195208100
Precaution Dose 13916623
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127432837
2nd Dose 121989823
Precaution Dose 31931091
Precaution Dose 8,45,53,901
Total 2,03,60,46,307

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,988. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 22,697 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,09,484.

 

20,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,98,761 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.44 Cr (87,44,06,798) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.82% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.12%.

 

