India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.47 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.47 Cr (1,99,47,34,994) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,62,39,248 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.78 Cr (3,78,17,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,122
2nd Dose 1,00,77,923
Precaution Dose 59,76,465
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,018
2nd Dose 1,76,48,924
Precaution Dose 1,13,40,481
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,78,17,085
2nd Dose 2,58,85,543
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,95,643
2nd Dose 4,99,66,327
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,05,216
2nd Dose 50,53,78,624
Precaution Dose 45,26,422
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,53,440
2nd Dose 19,44,40,660
Precaution Dose 32,84,723
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,48,903
2nd Dose 12,14,98,144
Precaution Dose 2,75,53,331
Precaution Dose 5,26,81,422
Total 1,99,47,34,994

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,073. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 16,994 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,45,350.

 

20,038 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,50,820 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.86 Cr (86,86,15,168) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.44%.

