India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.47 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.47 Cr (1,99,47,34,994) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,62,39,248 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.78 Cr (3,78,17,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,122 2nd Dose 1,00,77,923 Precaution Dose 59,76,465 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,018 2nd Dose 1,76,48,924 Precaution Dose 1,13,40,481 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,78,17,085 2nd Dose 2,58,85,543 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,95,643 2nd Dose 4,99,66,327 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,05,216 2nd Dose 50,53,78,624 Precaution Dose 45,26,422 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,53,440 2nd Dose 19,44,40,660 Precaution Dose 32,84,723 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,48,903 2nd Dose 12,14,98,144 Precaution Dose 2,75,53,331 Precaution Dose 5,26,81,422 Total 1,99,47,34,994

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,073. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 16,994 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,45,350.

20,038 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,50,820 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.86 Cr (86,86,15,168) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.44%.