National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.65 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.65 Cr (1,98,65,36,288) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,37,032 sessions.

 

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,00,178) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,491
2nd Dose 1,00,71,261
Precaution Dose 58,38,624
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,409
2nd Dose 1,76,36,186
Precaution Dose 1,08,09,476
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,00,178
2nd Dose 2,49,77,636
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,65,628
2nd Dose 4,95,12,723
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,85,34,458
2nd Dose 50,36,70,295
Precaution Dose 38,02,669
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,94,396
2nd Dose 19,39,74,298
Precaution Dose 29,68,665
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,04,400
2nd Dose 12,11,87,107
Precaution Dose 2,58,53,388
Precaution Dose 4,92,72,822
Total 1,98,65,36,288

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,25,028. Active cases now constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.51%. 16,104 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,53,980.

 

18,840 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,778 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.61 Cr (86,61,77,937) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.09% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.14%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.