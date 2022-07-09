India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.65 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.65 Cr (1,98,65,36,288) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,37,032 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,00,178) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,491 2nd Dose 1,00,71,261 Precaution Dose 58,38,624 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,409 2nd Dose 1,76,36,186 Precaution Dose 1,08,09,476 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,00,178 2nd Dose 2,49,77,636 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,65,628 2nd Dose 4,95,12,723 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,85,34,458 2nd Dose 50,36,70,295 Precaution Dose 38,02,669 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,94,396 2nd Dose 19,39,74,298 Precaution Dose 29,68,665 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,04,400 2nd Dose 12,11,87,107 Precaution Dose 2,58,53,388 Precaution Dose 4,92,72,822 Total 1,98,65,36,288

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,25,028. Active cases now constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.51%. 16,104 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,53,980.

18,840 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,54,778 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.61 Cr (86,61,77,937) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.09% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.14%.