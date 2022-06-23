National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.62 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.62 Cr (1,96,62,11,973) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,44,218 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.60 Cr (3,60,03,591) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,479
2nd Dose 1,00,59,077
Precaution Dose 55,74,660
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,546
2nd Dose 1,76,16,144
Precaution Dose 97,92,660
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,60,03,591
2nd Dose 2,17,89,092
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,01,92,784
2nd Dose 4,80,41,520
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,79,89,542
2nd Dose 49,89,67,321
Precaution Dose 22,24,238
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,01,364
2nd Dose 19,29,06,294
Precaution Dose 21,99,106
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,18,352
2nd Dose 12,04,59,130
Precaution Dose 2,29,46,073
Precaution Dose 4,27,36,737
Total 1,96,62,11,973

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 83,990. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002JEPJ.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 10,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,36,027.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0032NS5.jpg

 

13,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0049QRY.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,56,410 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.94 Cr (85,94,93,387) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.03%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0057EU0.jpg

