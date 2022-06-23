India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.62 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.62 Cr (1,96,62,11,973) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,44,218 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.60 Cr (3,60,03,591) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,479 2nd Dose 1,00,59,077 Precaution Dose 55,74,660 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,546 2nd Dose 1,76,16,144 Precaution Dose 97,92,660 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,60,03,591 2nd Dose 2,17,89,092 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,01,92,784 2nd Dose 4,80,41,520 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,79,89,542 2nd Dose 49,89,67,321 Precaution Dose 22,24,238 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,01,364 2nd Dose 19,29,06,294 Precaution Dose 21,99,106 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,18,352 2nd Dose 12,04,59,130 Precaution Dose 2,29,46,073 Precaution Dose 4,27,36,737 Total 1,96,62,11,973

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 83,990. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 10,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,36,027.

13,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,56,410 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.94 Cr (85,94,93,387) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.03%.