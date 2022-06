New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is indebted to him for his unparalleled efforts towards furthering India’s unity. He worked hard for India’s progress and dreamt of a strong and prosperous nation. We are committed to fulfilling his dreams.”