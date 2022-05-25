India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.67 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.67 Cr (1,92,67,44,769) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,43,14,249 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.31 Cr (3,31,70,120) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,654 2nd Dose 1,00,36,059 Precaution Dose 51,51,154 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,515 2nd Dose 1,75,77,270 Precaution Dose 85,03,289 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,31,70,120 2nd Dose 1,48,11,899 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,92,64,516 2nd Dose 4,50,93,948 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,69,46,139 2nd Dose 48,81,31,932 Precaution Dose 6,58,407 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,12,162 2nd Dose 19,04,18,963 Precaution Dose 12,41,800 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,64,300 2nd Dose 11,87,36,676 Precaution Dose 1,79,00,966 Precaution Dose 3,34,55,616 Total 1,92,67,44,769

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,971. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,977 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,02,714.

2,124 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,58,924 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.79 Cr (84,79,58,776) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.46%.