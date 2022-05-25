Odisha Reports 3 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288387 . Cuttack district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 24th May
New Positive Cases: 3
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 2
Local contacts: 1
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Sambalpur: 1
New recoveries: 9
Cumulative tested: 31665825
Positive: 1288390
Recovered: 1279127
Active cases: 84