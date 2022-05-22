India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.28 Cr

New Delhi :

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.28 Cr (1,92,28,66,524) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,06,537 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.28 Cr (3,28,56,669) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,512 2nd Dose 1,00,34,308 Precaution Dose 51,06,766 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,212 2nd Dose 1,75,73,709 Precaution Dose 83,86,226 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,28,56,669 2nd Dose 1,40,28,550 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,84,161 2nd Dose 4,47,97,935 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,68,48,050 2nd Dose 48,71,52,814 Precaution Dose 5,85,545 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,94,939 2nd Dose 19,01,96,793 Precaution Dose 11,74,142 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,52,348 2nd Dose 11,85,86,835 Precaution Dose 1,72,82,010 Precaution Dose 3,25,34,689 Total 1,92,28,66,524

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,955. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,202 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,97,003.

2,226 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,42,681 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.67 Cr (84,67,97,414) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.