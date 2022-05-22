National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.28 Cr

New Delhi :

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.28 Cr (1,92,28,66,524) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,06,537 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.28 Cr (3,28,56,669) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,512
2nd Dose 1,00,34,308
Precaution Dose 51,06,766
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,212
2nd Dose 1,75,73,709
Precaution Dose 83,86,226
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,28,56,669
2nd Dose 1,40,28,550
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,84,161
2nd Dose 4,47,97,935
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,68,48,050
2nd Dose 48,71,52,814
Precaution Dose 5,85,545
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,94,939
2nd Dose 19,01,96,793
Precaution Dose 11,74,142
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,52,348
2nd Dose 11,85,86,835
Precaution Dose 1,72,82,010
Precaution Dose 3,25,34,689
Total 1,92,28,66,524

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,955. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,202 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,97,003.

 

2,226 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,42,681 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.67 Cr (84,67,97,414) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.

 

