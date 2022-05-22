PM condoles the loss of lives due to a road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a road accident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“उत्तर प्रदेश के सिद्धार्थनगर में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi”

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Siddharthnagar, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”