India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 189.63 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.63 Cr (1,89,63,30,362) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,34,93,473 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.97 Cr (2,97,07,359) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405451 2nd Dose 10020295 Precaution Dose 4866147 FLWs 1st Dose 18416275 2nd Dose 17546101 Precaution Dose 7773368 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29707359 2nd Dose 8390978 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58590473 2nd Dose 42769308 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555915849 2nd Dose 480005191 Precaution Dose 219994 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202963032 2nd Dose 188420856 Precaution Dose 684592 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126896909 2nd Dose 117401725 Precaution Dose 15336459 Precaution Dose 2,88,80,560 Total 1,89,63,30,362

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,719. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,010 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,47,699.

3,275 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,23,430 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.93 Cr (83,93,79,007) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.78% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.77%.