Odisha reports 18 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 18 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288103. Khordha district registered the Highest of 7 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th May
New Positive Cases: 18
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 11
Local contacts: 7
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Keonjhar: 1
4. Khurda: 7
5. Nuapada: 3
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. Sonepur: 1
8. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31380140
Positive: 1288103
Recovered: 1278825
Active cases: 99