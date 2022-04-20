India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.90 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.90 Cr (1,86,90,56,607) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,28,31,901 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.50 Cr (2,50,83,940) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 2,11,000 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404482
2nd Dose 10009606
Precaution Dose 4630405
FLWs 1st Dose 18414509
2nd Dose 17527996
Precaution Dose 7203573
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 25083940
2nd Dose 862840
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57970064
2nd Dose 40745861
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555342528
2nd Dose 473731551
Precaution Dose 46960
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202863074
2nd Dose 187006387
Precaution Dose 164040
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126823517
2nd Dose 116490199
Precaution Dose 13735075
Precaution Dose 2,57,80,053
Total 1,86,90,56,607

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 12,340. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,547 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,13,248.

 

2,067 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,21,183 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.29 Cr (83,29,27,938) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.49%.

 

