India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.90 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.90 Cr (1,86,90,56,607) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,28,31,901 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.50 Cr (2,50,83,940) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 2,11,000 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404482 2nd Dose 10009606 Precaution Dose 4630405 FLWs 1st Dose 18414509 2nd Dose 17527996 Precaution Dose 7203573 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 25083940 2nd Dose 862840 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57970064 2nd Dose 40745861 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555342528 2nd Dose 473731551 Precaution Dose 46960 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202863074 2nd Dose 187006387 Precaution Dose 164040 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126823517 2nd Dose 116490199 Precaution Dose 13735075 Precaution Dose 2,57,80,053 Total 1,86,90,56,607

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 12,340. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,547 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,13,248.

2,067 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,21,183 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.29 Cr (83,29,27,938) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.49%.