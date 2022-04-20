MoD utilises 65.50 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget on domestic procurement in FY 2021-22

New Delhi : Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earmarked 64 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget for domestic industry in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. At the end of FY 2021-22, MoD has been able to over achieve this target and has utilised 65.50 per cent of Capital Acquisition Budget on indigenous procurements through Indian Industry to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Further, as per preliminary expenditure report of March 2022, MoD has been able to utilise 99.50 per cent of the Defence Services Budget in FY 2021-22.

