India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 163.58 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 59 lakh Doses (59,50,731) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 163.58 Cr (1,63,58,44,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,78,01,420sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,93,701 2nd Dose 98,33,992 Precaution Dose 29,47,370 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,92,355 2nd Dose 1,71,66,809 Precaution Dose 30,29,190 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,35,09,633 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,66,36,102 2nd Dose 39,37,50,214 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,95,01,746 2nd Dose 16,80,61,976 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,43,40,238 2nd Dose 10,48,29,504 Precaution Dose 34,51,706 Precaution Dose 94,28,266 Total 1,63,58,44,536

2,99,073 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,73,70,971.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.23%.

2,85,914 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 22,23,018. Active cases constitute 5.55%of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,69,745tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.05 Cr (72,05,72,178) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 17.33% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 16.16%.