India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 161.16 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 67 lakh Doses (67,49,746) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.16 Cr (1,61,16,60,078) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,73,78,364 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,91,589 2nd Dose 98,10,494 Precaution Dose 25,79,571 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,90,455 2nd Dose 1,71,19,331 Precaution Dose 24,69,995 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,06,33,023 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,26,20,729 2nd Dose 38,40,43,892 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,88,04,364 2nd Dose 16,52,80,537 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,38,94,416 2nd Dose 10,32,17,344 Precaution Dose 24,04,338 Precaution Dose 74,53,904 Total 1,61,16,60,078

2,42,676 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,63,01,482.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.31%.

3,37,704 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 21,13,365. Active cases constitute 5.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,60,954 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 71.34 Cr (71,34,99,892) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.65% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 17.22%.

