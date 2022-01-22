India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 161.16 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 67 lakh Doses (67,49,746) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.16 Cr (1,61,16,60,078) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,73,78,364 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,91,589
2nd Dose 98,10,494
Precaution Dose 25,79,571
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,90,455
2nd Dose 1,71,19,331
Precaution Dose 24,69,995
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,06,33,023
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,26,20,729
2nd Dose 38,40,43,892
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,88,04,364
2nd Dose 16,52,80,537
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,38,94,416
2nd Dose 10,32,17,344
Precaution Dose 24,04,338
Precaution Dose 74,53,904
Total 1,61,16,60,078

 

2,42,676 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,63,01,482.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.31%.

3,37,704 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 21,13,365. Active cases constitute 5.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,60,954 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 71.34 Cr (71,34,99,892) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.65% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 17.22%.

 

****

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR