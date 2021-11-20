India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 115.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 51,59,931 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 115.79 Cr (1,15,79,69,274) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,19,13,371 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,82,038 2nd Dose 93,89,728 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,75,620 2nd Dose 1,62,86,345 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 44,03,91,026 2nd Dose 18,67,51,559 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,01,84,542 2nd Dose 10,97,56,295 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,28,73,841 2nd Dose 7,35,78,280 Total 1,15,79,69,274

The recovery of 11,787 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,09,708.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.29%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 146 consecutive days now.

10,302 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,24,868. Active cases presently constitute 0.36% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,72,863 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.05 Cr (63,05,75,279) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 57 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.96%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 47 days and below 3% for 82 consecutive days now.