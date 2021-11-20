25 start-ups have been shortlisted for rent-free office space in Bihar’s Start-Up Hub

Patna : Investment in the state of Bihar is being encouraged by the Bihar government’s multifaceted approach to the advancement of Information Technology (IT). One of the steps taken by the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, to ensure the contribution of entrepreneurial, skilled youth in Bihar for the development of the IT sector in the state is the recent invitation to IT/ITeS/ESDM-based start-ups to apply for rent-free office space in the Start-Up Hub of the state, located on the 9th & 13th floors of Biscomaun Tower, Patna.

The Department of Information Technology received 48 applications for rent-free office space from startups in a variety of areas, including business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing, data analytics, the internet of things, and business process management. Out of 48 applications received, 25 start-ups have been shortlisted for allocation following an evaluation procedure, as detailed on the official website of the Bihar Government’s Department of Information Technology. To get more information, click on the link https://bit.ly/3DsT7yB

“By offering a forum for budding entrepreneurs and investors to strengthen and grow their businesses in Bihar’s IT industry, we hope to transform Bihar into a major IT hotspot in Eastern India.” Said Shri Jibesh Kumar, Minister of Information Technology, Government of Bihar.

The Start-Up Hub Bihar, which is administered by the Bihar Government’s Department of Information Technology, features 78 Wi-Fi-enabled workstations, 33 separate cabins, and a 60-seat call centre on the 9th and 13th floors of Patna’s Biscoumaun Tower.The rent-free office space at the Start-Up Hub Bihar provides a variety of amenities and facilities necessary to establish and operate a fully functional office for start-ups in the fields of IT/ITeS, Software Technology Park IT, ESDM (Electronics System Development and Maintenance), as well as firms engaged in research and development of IT/ITeS products and services.

Workstation Dimensions: 42-52 X 60-72 (Inches)

Dimensions of a Call Center Seat: 42-52 X 60-72 (Inches)

Cabin Dimensions: 150 – 250 sq.ft.

– Allotment of rent-free plug & play office space in the Bihar Start-up Hub.

Facility: Electricity, High-Speed Wi-Fi,Conference Room,Reception cum Business Centre,Meeting Rooms ,High-Speed Internet Connectivity,Power Supply,Washroom & Reception Area,Elevator,Housekeeping & Pest Control Services,Security Services ,Operations & Maintenance