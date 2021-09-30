India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 88 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 65,34,306 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 88Cr(88,34,70,578) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 85,92,824sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,72,470

2nd Dose

88,82,131

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,52,116

2nd Dose

1,49,71,767

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

35,78,56,886

2nd Dose

8,10,29,611

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

15,88,81,646

2nd Dose

7,62,14,993

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,10,10,623

2nd Dose

5,58,98,335

Total

88,34,70,578

The recovery of 28,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,14,898.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.85%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 95 consecutive days now.

23,529 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,77,020, which is the lowest in 195 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.82% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,06,254tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.89 Cr (56,89,56,439) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.74% remains less than 3% for the last 97 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.56%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 31 days and below 5% for 114 consecutive days now.