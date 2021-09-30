Odisha: Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 602 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th September

New Positive Cases: 602

Of which 0-18 years: 96

In quarantine: 353

Local contacts: 249

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Cuttack: 54

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 14

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 18

10. Jajpur: 24

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 6

14. Keonjhar: 7

15. Khurda: 283

16. Koraput: 4

17. Mayurbhanj: 31

18. Nayagarh: 1

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 21

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 13

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 9

25. State Pool: 67

New recoveries: 467

Cumulative tested: 19968786

Positive: 1026476

Recovered: 1012583

Active cases: 5642