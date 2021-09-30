Odisha: Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 283 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 602 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th September
New Positive Cases: 602
Of which 0-18 years: 96
In quarantine: 353
Local contacts: 249
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Cuttack: 54
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 14
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 18
10. Jajpur: 24
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 7
15. Khurda: 283
16. Koraput: 4
17. Mayurbhanj: 31
18. Nayagarh: 1
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 21
21. Rayagada: 4
22. Sambalpur: 13
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 9
25. State Pool: 67
New recoveries: 467
Cumulative tested: 19968786
Positive: 1026476
Recovered: 1012583
Active cases: 5642