India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 62 Cr landmark

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement, India administered more than 1 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses yesterday. With the administration of 1,03,35,290vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 62.29Cr (62,29,89,134) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 67,19,042sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 8 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,56,871 2nd Dose 83,25,399 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,16,341 2nd Dose 1,29,59,237 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23,84,30,359 2nd Dose 2,46,73,492 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,80,70,436 2nd Dose 5,23,07,413 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,57,02,692 2nd Dose 4,38,46,894 Total 62,29,89,134

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of31,374patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,18,52,802.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.56%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 62 consecutive days now.

46,759new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,59,775. Active cases presently constitute 1.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,61,110tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 51.68 Cr (51,68,87,602) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.19% remains less than 3% for the last 64 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.66%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 33 days and below 5% for 82 consecutive days now.