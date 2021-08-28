MD, NHIDCL inspects works on Zojila, Z-morh tunnel projects in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL : Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), K.K Pathak visited Z-Morh andZojila project sites to inspect the works progress on Zojila and Z-morh tunnel projects.

The MD was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, SSP Ganderbal, Suhail Munawar Mir, Executive Director (Projects), NHIDCL, Gurjeet Kambo, GM, NHIDCL Alok Saxena and other officers and officials from District Administration and executing agencies.

During the visit, Pathak was apprised about the progress of Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects by Executive Director(Projects). For Z-Morh project, Shri Pathak appreciated ASATPL for the breakthrough of one tube of Z-Morh Tunnel and for their efforts to keep Sonamarg open for controlled traffic movement through of Z-Morh Tunnel during forthcoming winter season with the co-ordination of DC, Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal.

For, Zojila Project, Pathak appreciated MEIL for notable progress and stressed upon the planning of works to be executed during winter season also.

Officials of MEIL assured Pathak that work is being planned meticulously and MEIL will deliver the project well before the schedule time. Shri Pathak directed MEIL to open the Zojila Tunnel and Nilgrar Tunnels in the approach of Zojila for controlled traffic at the earliest.

On the occasion, DC, Ganderbal also committed full cooperation from District Administration in the interest of works of National Importance and said that Zojila tunnel would be instrumental in benefitting social and economic development of the region apart from boosting the tourism in Sonamarg region once thrown open for traffic movement.

While, interacting with the media persons, Pathak said that work on Zojila tunnel is in full swing and project completion is expected well before the deadline set for 2026.