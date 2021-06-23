India’s COVID19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 29 cr

New Delhi: In yet another significant development, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 29 Crores yesterday. A total of 29,46,39,511vaccine doses have been administered through 39,49,630 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 54,24,374vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,01,45,382 2nd Dose 71,14,021 FLWs 1st Dose 1,72,70,889 2nd Dose 91,37,511 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 6,59,41,855 2nd Dose 14,28,117 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8,28,91,130 2nd Dose 1,31,57,562 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,56,45,248 2nd Dose 2,19,07,796 Total 29,46,39,511

The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 50,848new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh Daily New Caseshave been reported for 16 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 6,43,194today. This is the lowest in 82 days.

A net decline of 19,327is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.14% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 41 consecutive days now. 68,817recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 18,000(17,969) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,89,94,855people have already recovered from COVID-19 and68,817patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.56%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,01,056tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 39.59crore (39,59,73,198) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.12% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.67% today. It has remained less than 5% for 16 consecutive days now.

