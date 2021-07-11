India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 37.60 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 37.60 crore. A total of 37,60,32,586 vaccine doses have been administered through 48,33,797 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,23,367 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,47,862 2nd Dose 74,02,098 FLWs 1st Dose 1,76,64,075 2nd Dose 98,91,050 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 11,18,19,570 2nd Dose 37,01,692 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,33,66,230 2nd Dose 2,35,53,988 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,00,73,761 2nd Dose 2,83,12,260 Total 37,60,32,586

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 41,506 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fourteen continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,54,118 and active cases are now only 1.47% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,99,75,064 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,526 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.20%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,43,500 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43 crore (43,08,85,470) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.32% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.25% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 20 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 34 consecutive days now.

