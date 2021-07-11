New Delhi: India Reports 41,506 New COVID19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, 895 Deaths .

India’s Active Caseload currently at 4,54,118

Active cases constitute 1.47% of total cases

2,99,75,064 Total Recoveries across the country so far

41,526 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Recovery Rate increases to 97.20%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.32%

Daily positivity rate at 2.25%, less than 3% for 20 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 43.08 cr tests total conducted