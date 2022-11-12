IndianOil’s sustainable initiatives detailed at India Pavilion at COP 27, Egypt

New Delhi : Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a Central Public Sector Undertaking, held a session today as a part of side events at the Indian Pavilion at COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The session covered IndianOil’s initiatives on biofuels, sustainable solar based cooking, carbon efficient refinery technologies and its initiatives in energy transition.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited elaborated on its goals and pathways to achieve Net-Zero by 2046. The corporation also discussed India’s efforts in enhancing the Biofuels portfolio vis-a-vis Ethanol, Compressed Biogas (Biomethane), Biodiesel, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and the recently launched ‘Surya Nutan’ solar cookstove. Energy consumption reduction initiatives of Indian Oil’s Refineries which resulted in carbon emissions reduction were also detailed.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India’ national oil company has been at the forefront of Country’s energy transition to clean fuels and reducing emissions from its process. IndianOil has recently announced its goals to achieve Net Zero Scope 1&2 emissions by 2046.

IndianOil’s mission to achieve Net-Zero by 2046 is guided by the Panchamrit Plan of Prime Minister Modi announced at COP 26 at Glasgow and PM Modi’s Mission LiFE, the theme of India Pavilion at COP 27, Sharm El-Sheikh.

Further reference:

To read more about IndianOil’s Net Zero by 2026 click here.

To read more about Surya Nutan Solar Cookstove click here.

Reach us at envforestpib[at]gmail[dot]com